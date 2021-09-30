Britney Spears' Agent Instrumental in Getting Jamie Out of Conservatorship

There are a lot of people involved and pulling for Britney Spears these days, but the one person who has worked behind the scenes to remove Jamie Spears and end the conservatorship altogether is Cade Hudson, who has deep ties to Britney ... TMZ has learned.

Hudson has been one of Britney's closest friends for a dozen years. He's also been her agent for 9 years and has been in her inner circle the entire time.

Our sources say Hudson has been in constant contact with Britney, advising her on how to navigate the conservatorship. When Britney was upset about restrictions by conservators and others involved in the conservatorship, Hudson was there to give her guidance.

Britney Spears celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her best friend, Cade Hudson. pic.twitter.com/Ym4SMHvOS2 — World Britney 🌎 (@Britney96192745) December 2, 2020 @Britney96192745

He was working behind the scene for a long time to try and bring the conservatorship to an end. And, our sources say ... Hudson is the one who hooked Britney up with attorney Mathew Rosengart, who is now shepherding Britney's move for freedom.