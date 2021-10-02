Joan Collins Blasts Kardashians Over Plastic Surgery in New Autobiography

Joan Collins has gone all Katie Couric in her new memoir, slamming the Kardashians for their penchant for plastic surgery ... and that's just for starters.

Collins took aim in her memoir, "My Unapologetic Diaries," first saying she's a friend of Kris Jenner's, but going on to blast the who cosmetic surgery thing ... "Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous ... I'm sorry. And, if people want to go round looking like that I'm going to laugh at it."

In one of the passages, obtained by Daily Mail, she writes, "Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don't want to be rude about her children, but there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it, as I'm sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists." She's definitely not a fan.

Collins trashed her "Dynasty" co-star Linda Evans whom she says was a fan of going under the knife, saying, "Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?" adding, "Every one of the other actors was saying, 'What do you think she had done?'"