Adam Thielen Rocks Norm MacDonald Tribute Cleats, 'Turd Ferguson'

Adam Thielen paid homage to the late Norm MacDonald in a big way Sunday ... by rockin' a pair of amazing "Turd Ferguson" tribute cleats during the Vikings vs. Browns game.

The NFL star got the custom spikes made by celeb shoe artist Mache -- and they're awesome, with one featuring an image of MacDonald from his famous "Celebrity Jeopardy!" skits on "Saturday Night Live."

The yellow and white shoes also had the quote, "Yeah that's right. It's a funny name" written next to a script "Turd Ferguson."

On the other shoe, Mache painted on, "Norm MacDonald 1959-2021."

Thielen is clearly a big fan of MacDonald's work ... but Mache tells TMZ Sports the NFL star is also hoping the cleats help encourage people to get tested for cancer.

Mache says Thielen is trying to help people catch the disease early, so they have a better chance of getting treatment and recovering.

In honor of the last episode airing today of Jeopardy! with the late, great Alex Trebek hosting, #ThielenFoundation is auctioning off my custom pre-game worn cleats done by the man @MACHE275. All proceeds will benefit @PanCAN in the fight to help find a cure! pic.twitter.com/zPuDUNZ4aj — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) January 8, 2021 @athielen19

Of course, Thielen and Mache made a similar gesture last season ... when they honored Alex Trebek with some tribute cleats following the former "Jeopardy!" host's death from pancreatic cancer.