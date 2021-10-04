NFL's Cole Beasley Rips Bills Mafia For Heckling Him Over COVID-19 Vax Stance

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has a bone to pick with Bills Mafia ... calling out the diehard fan base for jeering at him during Sunday's home game for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Only place I get boo'd is at our home stadium," Beasley tweeted Monday. "Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where'd they go?"

FYI -- Highmark Stadium currently requires fans to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vax in order to attend games.

The 32-year-old wideout has not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 ... and seems to believe that he is being booed by the vaxxed fans at home as a result.

"If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin," Beasley added.

CB has been openly passionate about his decision to not get vaccinated, saying "I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living."

A beat reporter for the Bills played devil's advocate and asked Beasley if the fans were actually chanting "Beaseeeeeeee?" ... to which Cole replied, "Some are. Then I got some right behind the bench yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking s***."

Bills fans have certainly had a lot to cheer about recently ... winning 3 straight games after dropping their Week 1 opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It doesn’t seem like this drama is going anywhere anytime soon ... that is, unless Beasley decides to get vaccinated.

But, the chances of that happening appear to be VERY slim.