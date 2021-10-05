Brian Laundrie's Neighbors Charging Media $3500 Per Week to Rent Lawn Space

Brian Laundrie's Neighbors Charging Media to Set Up Shop ... Thousands Per Week!!!

10/5/2021 4:35 PM PT
Media Access Outside Brian Laundrie's Family House
Brian Laundrie's neighbors are profiting off the media circus outside his home ... charging media outlets to set up in their yards after cops barred media from parking on the street.

Brian's neighbors seem super business savvy ... catering to the media with tents to shield them from the elements, internet access, chairs, water and of course, bathrooms.

As you can see, the cameras are now set up in several yards and driveways on the Laundries' block -- but the neighbors aren't giving away that space. We're told some are charging as much as $3500 per week!

FBI Searching Brian Laundrie's Family Home
With nonstop media coverage outside the Laundrie home ever since Gabby Petito was reported missing last month, cops recently tried to reduce the number of journalists flooding the street by banning them from parking there.

Renting space from neighbors would provide reporters parking access to get around that.

READY TO THROW DOWN
Tensions are also starting to boil over on the block ... with a fight breaking out between a neighbor and a protestor with a megaphone.

It doesn't appear there will be any such issues with the media, though ... as long as those rent checks clear.

