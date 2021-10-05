Jake Paul 'Temporarily' Retires From Boxing To Shoot Guns, Hang With Julia Rose

The Jake Paul retirement count is now up to 2 -- or at least 1.5 -- 'cause the YouTube superstar says he's "temporarily" leaving the sport to enjoy his hot girlfriend and shoot some guns until someone steps up to fight him.

24-year-old Paul -- who set his location on IG to "Dorado Beach East, Puerto Rico" -- says he's "on vacation until further notice" ... and posted pics getting mushy with Julia Rose, taking bubble baths, soaking in the pool and shooting at the gun range to prove it.

This ain't the first time the Problem Child has threatened to hang his gloves up -- remember, he claimed he was "retired" back in August after whooping Tyron Woodley in Cleveland.

But, it's a bit different this time around ... 'cause Jake says his hiatus is only until someone steps up and agrees to fight him.

It's clearly a shot at Tommy Fury, who's refusing to agree to a $1 million payday ... claiming he's being lowballed big time.

Woodley surely seemed committed to a rematch -- he even got an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo in hopes of keeping his chances alive -- but it's unclear if JP reopened talks with the ex-UFC champ.

No word on how long this retirement will last ... but considering his previous stint lasted a whopping one day, we're fairly certain he'll be back very soon.

In the meantime, enjoy retirement, Jake!!