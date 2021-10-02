Jake Paul Says He'll Turn Amanda Serrano Into Superstar, Billboards & Big Fights!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul turned himself into one of the biggest stars in combat sports, and now The Problem Child tells TMZ Sports he's gunning to recreate the formula and turn Amanda Serrano, arguably the greatest female fighter in the world, into a giant star.

"Amanda’s the number one pound-for-pound female boxer and greatest Hispanic female athlete of all time, and she hasn’t been treated fairly in her career. She’s a superstar and she needs that extra backing or help." Paul, joined virtually by Serrano, told us.

Paul just signed Serrano to his promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) ... and says the plan is to turn Serrano, the unified featherweight champ (41-1-1), into a famous, big money fighter.

"Slowly but surely, we’re knocking that wall down and she will become a superstar with our guidance. She’s already a superstar but just taking it to the next level," Paul says.

"She needs to be on billboards. She needs to be sponsored by the biggest companies in the world. She embodies so much and is so powerful and we’re just gonna help her out."

The question is ... why does Amanda trust her career with the most polarizing figure in combat sports?

"I’ve seen him and what they’ve done in the last two years. How he’s made his name boxing, coming from YouTube, an influencer and I'm just excited to see what he’s done with himself and I'm excited to see what he can do for me," Serrano told us.

"I’ve been in this sport so long and never got the fair shake of it and I’m excited to have him as part of my team to help me with the other end of it."

We asked Jake if he plans on signing other fighters ... and building out his promotion company.

"That’s the idea with Most Valuable Promotions, but we’re not in a rush. If we end up only signing one, two, three fighters, then so be it. It’s about quality over quantity and right now our focus is fully on Amanda."