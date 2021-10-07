Andy Murray's Wedding Ring Stolen In Sweaty Shoe Theft, 'I'm An Idiot'

Play video content @andymurray / Instagram

Andy Murray will certainly be kicking himself for a while … ‘cause the tennis star says his wedding ring was stolen -- and it's all 'cause he left it out in public with some sweaty shoes.

Murray detailed the debacle on his social media page Thursday ... explaining he had to ditch his tennis shoes underneath his car overnight after a workout because the kicks were so sweaty and smelly.

The problem ... Murray had forgotten he had tied his ring to the shoes (he weaves it into the laces because he can't play with it on his hand) -- and when he says someone swiped the pair overnight, he lost his priceless jewelry!!

"When I got back to the car in the morning the shoes were gone," Murray said, adding, "Yes, I know I'm an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea."

The 34-year-old is now begging the public to help him get his ring back ... admitting his wife, Kim, ain't pleased with him one bit over it all.

"Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home," Murray said. "So I want to try and find it. So if anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be would be very helpful so I can try and get it back and get to the bottom of it. It would be much appreciated.”