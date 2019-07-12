Toni Braxton Testifies as Victim in $2.5 Million Jewelry Theft
7/12/2019 12:50 AM PT
Toni Braxton took an oath to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth Thursday, and told a jury she's heartbroken that the guy on trial stole her engagement ring and other precious jewelry.
A guy who works for an airplane cleaning service is on trial for allegedly rifling through a piece of carry-on luggage she forgot after landing in L.A. We're told three other employees from the cleaning service say they were on the Delta jet and saw the defendant pilfer Toni's $1 million engagement ring, 4 super expensive watches -- including 2 Rolex's and a Cartier -- and 2 pairs of vintage earrings. The grand total of the theft -- $2.5 MILLION.
The bad news -- the jewelry is still missing. Birdman gave Toni the ring when he proposed to her in February 2018. As for why the ring wasn't on her finger during the JFK to LAX because her fingers tend to swell when she flies as a result of a medical condition -- lupus.
On her way out of court Toni told us she hopes the thief has some remorse and gives her the jewelry back ... especially the engagement ring.
