Jerry West Gushes Over Luka Doncic, Can't Believe Suns, Kings Didn't Draft Him

I Can't Believe Suns, Kings Passed On Him

Kings and Suns fans ain't going to love this ...

Jerry West says he cannot believe both Phoenix and Sacramento passed on Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft, saying he was straight-up convinced the kid was going to be a superstar.

"Oh my God," Jerry said this week. "I can't believe that someone let him go. I can't."

The L.A. Clippers exec revealed his love for the Dallas Mavericks point guard on the "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch" show on Fubo Sports Network ... saying when he first saw Luka, he noticed some Kobe Bryant-esque traits to his game.

Like Kobe, West said, Luka dominated older competition at a young age ... and was clearly the best player in his draft class.

"He was a unique kid," West explained to Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette. "At 15 years of age, he was competing against men in Europe."

Still, the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton and the Kings went with Marvin Bagley Jr.

Even the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted Doncic at #3 overall, later sent him to the Mavs in exchange for Trae Young -- which all clearly had West shaking his head.

"He was 15 years old," West said of Luka, "but not competing, excelling!"

There's more, West also told the guys what made him so intrigued about Bryant before the 1996 draft ... and he also revealed what two football players really stand out to him.