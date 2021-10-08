Kim Kardashian West Jokes 'SNL' Hosting Gig is So Easy, All About Looks

Kim Kardashian West's most certainly got the chops to host 'SNL' -- 'cause all it takes is looking better than everyone else on stage.

That's the joke, anyway, in Kim's promo for this weekend's 'SNL' ... which has Kim flanked by musical guest Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong. Yes, it's just a couple of quick bits, but Kim's showing some range ... with help from her pals, of course.

In the first one, Cecily says, "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?" Halsey and Kim shoot her down with a couple of one-liners.

In the second one, Cecily addresses the elephant in the room ... asking the question we're all wondering: Is Kim nervous about doing sketch comedy? The short answer is no, she's not. Well, watch the promo ... as Kim puts it, "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?"

As we reported, this is the first time a Kardashian will take on 'SNL' hosting duties. That being said ... Kim and the fam have often been easy targets for the show's cast and writers.