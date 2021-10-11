Eagles Fans Not Arrested For Alleged Bathroom Sex At NFL Stadium, Cops Say

The Philadelphia Eagles fans initially believed to be banging in a bathroom stall at the Carolina Panthers' stadium Sunday were NOT arrested over the incident ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A rep for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to a men's bathroom during the Eagles vs. Panthers game at Bank Of America Stadium ... but they could not confirm if the couple was, in fact, engaging in intercourse.

Eagles fan gets arrested at the Panthers game for what appears to be having sex with an underage girl at Bank of America Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NzTrLCIX8S — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 11, 2021 @TheDougRush

Instead, we're told the cops simply arrived due to reports of a woman in the men's bathroom -- which, they say, is a violation of stadium policies.

The CMPD spokesperson says the couple was taken out of the stall and escorted out of the venue ... but they were not ultimately arrested.

Still, video from the scene showed the whole incident created quite the spectacle regardless.

In clips filmed by witnesses in the bathroom, you can several males crowded around the stall while the two were in it.

Unclear exactly what was going down behind the closed door -- cops only said the two were fully clothed when they arrived on scene.