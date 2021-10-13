Jon Gruden Being Removed From Madden 22 After Email Scandal

More fallout for Jon Gruden over his email scandal ... EA Sports just announced it's removing the former Las Vegas Raiders coach from its ultra-popular Madden 22 video game.

EA put out a statement Wednesday saying it's in the process of pulling the virtual coach after it was revealed the 58-year-old sent racist and anti-gay emails from 2011 to 2018.

"EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity," reps from the video game company said.

"Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22."

EA added Gruden will be replaced by a "generic" AI ... with the full removal expected to take place in a title update "in the coming weeks."

The news is the latest in a long line of blows for Gruden ... who lost his job with the Raiders on Monday -- and then lost an endorsement with Skechers on Tuesday.