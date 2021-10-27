Raiders Owner Mark Davis Bashes NFL Over Jon Gruden Email Scandal

Mark Davis has a serious bone to pick with the NFL ... calling out the league for its timing of the Jon Gruden email scandal and claiming the Raiders were treated unfairly.

Davis spoke with reporters at the league's owners meeting in NYC on Tuesday ... saying he's pissed about the way the Gruden incident played out in the middle of the season.

Mark Davis on if he would like to see a written report from the WFT investigation: “Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be…” pic.twitter.com/v0ksWzsXOx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 27, 2021 @NickiJhabvala

The Las Vegas Raiders owner questioned why the NFL knew about Gruden's emails for months, but didn't notify the team sooner ... adding the team only found out from the Wall Street Journal the Thursday before the coach resigned, according to Albert Breer.

When asked if his team was treated unfairly throughout the incident, Davis responded, "We’re Raiders. We’re used to this."

As for the investigation into the culture within the Washington Football Team organization, Davis says he wants a written report on the findings ... but commish Roger Goodell has already stated the NFL will NOT make it public.