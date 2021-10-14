Daniel Cormier To Jon Jones, 'Get Your S*** Right'

'You've Got To Get Your S*** Right'

Daniel Cormier is speaking out on his nemesis Jon Jones' recent arrest ... telling the UFC superstar to look deep within himself and straight-up "get your s*** right."

DC shared his thoughts on Jones' September domestic violence arrest in a YouTube video on Thursday ... saying this is an important moment for him to figure out how to move forward in a positive way.

"It makes me sad that his daughter said, 'Call the police,'" DC said. "That’s the thing that saddens you."

"All those little things you’ve got to think that it doesn’t matter who you are, what type of person you are, those things have to really make you look within yourself and make a decision."

"Because no one’s perfect, but at a point, you’ve got to make a decision for not only you – for your daughters, for your fiancée, for your family, for everything. I think right now is that time."

The message comes on the heels of Jones' longtime coach, Mike Winkeljohn, banning him from the Jackson Wink MMA gym ... a decision DC applauds.

"Coach Winkeljohn’s decision shows what type of man he is, willing to step away from the money in order to stand on the grounds of what he believes," Cormier says.

He added ... "You would think that for a young man like this, that would be a wake-up call. Those are your allies, your greatest allies. Even your greatest allies start to turn their back."

DC notes his heated rivalry with Jones ... but says this isn't about fighting, it's about caring for a human being.

"When a man's down, you don't kick him. You wait until he's back on his feet. Right now, he's the furthest thing from his feet. This is a bad place for Jon Jones, especially as the allies start to drop off."

As for Jones' recent tweets denying fault in the incident, DC says he needs to think twice before he hits the "send" button.