Jon Jones Posts Kissing Vid With Fiancée One Week After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jon Jones and his fiancée have seemingly kissed and made up following his domestic violence arrest -- the UFC star just posted a video of the couple sharing a smooch on Friday ... and if the video is recent, it's clear they're moving on from the incident.

Jones shared the romantic moment to his Instagram page minutes ago ... with the song, "Stay With You" by John Legend (which we've muted for copyright reasons) accompanying the video.

Jones and Jessie Moses appear deeply in love ... smiling for the camera after the kiss.

The song is pretty symbolic, too -- with the lyrics, "Oh, I will stay with you through the ups and the downs. Oh, I will stay with you when no one else is around."

As we previously reported, the UFC light heavyweight champ was arrested early last Friday morning for domestic violence and damaging a cop car ... after allegedly getting physical with his fiancée and then headbutting a squad car.

Jones -- who's facing a misdemeanor (domestic battery) and a felony (tampering w/ a vehicle over $5,000 damage) -- was taken to Clark County Jail.

Days after the arrest, Jones -- who has 3 children with his longtime fiancée -- declared on social media he was swearing off booze, writing ... "I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore."

Jon also vowed to come back bigger and better.