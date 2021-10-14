Jon Gruden's Replacement Chokes Back Tears In First Presser ... 'Holy S***'

Play video content Las Vegas Raiders

The guy taking over for Jon Gruden was in his feels while speaking with reporters on Wednesday ... 'cause interim head coach Rich Bisaccia nearly broke down in tears over his new job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

61-year-old Bisaccia -- LV's special teams coach -- has been coaching since 1983 ... and is finally getting his first opportunity to lead the charge with the Raiders this weekend.

When asked about getting to this point in his career, Bisaccia -- who was part of Gruden's staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- got pretty emotional as he reflected on his parents, siblings, children and grandchildren who helped him along the way.

"To have an opportunity to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders ... wow, right?" he said. "I guess really that's the only thing I'm gonna get choked up about. Holy s***."

Bisaccia hilariously regretted the expletive slip -- saying, "Can't say that, can't say that."

Coach also addressed Gruden's exit ... saying, "No one person is bigger than the Raiders shield."