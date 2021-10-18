Erika Jayne Says Estranged Husband's Firm Handled All Her Finances, Pleads Ignorance

Erika Jayne's blaming her estranged husband to deflect allegations of shady financial dealings, saying his firm managed her money while they were married ... and she was none the wiser.

As you know ... "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been sued for allegedly hiding assets through a "sham divorce" with Tom Girardi, who's accused of stealing money intended for families of the victims in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

So, there's been a cloud of suspicion hanging over Erika regarding how much she knew of Tom's business dealings, and how involved her company, EJ Global, was ... especially since Tom reportedly transferred $20 million from his law firm to EJ.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Erika insists she had zero clue what Tom was actually doing with his or her money, claiming every dime she earned went straight to him or his law firm, Girardi & Keese.

We're told Erika trusted he would manage it properly and make sure all the financial dealings -- like paying for a music vid production crew -- were handled appropriately, and she never actually monitored it.

Our source says all of Erika’s independent income -- from 'Housewives,' paid appearances, sponsorship deals, etc. -- went to EJ Global ... but Erika insists Tom ultimately managed the money.

