'RHOBH' Producers Want to Cash in On Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi Drama

'RHOBH' producers want to take advantage of a juicy storyline involving Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi -- they're skipping their usual break, and firing up cameras early to shoot a new season.

Production sources tell TMZ … 'RHOBH' producers can't get enough of Erika's various legal and financial problems connected to her estranged husband, so the series is gearing up to go back into production for season 12 on a quick turnaround.

We're told producers feel Erika's storyline is just too good to miss, so they're beginning production several months earlier than normal -- cameras will roll next week with some of the women.

As we've told you ... there's plenty of Erika drama to dig into for the cast -- she filed for divorce from her attorney husband in November, but shortly afterward she was sued for allegedly hiding assets in a "sham divorce."

Not long after that, Tom's assets were frozen and he's currently under investigation amid accusations he stole money intended for families of those who died in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia.

It's also alleged Erika’s company, EJ Global, received over $20 million from Tom's law firm ... money meant for his clients.

Erika broke down on camera over the "sham divorce" allegations, denying them in a season 11 episode on 'RHOBH' ... and there's no doubt she's helped carry the ratings.