Ben Simmons Thrown Out Of Practice, Suspended By 76ers For Season Opener

As if the Ben Simmons saga couldn't get uglier ... the star hooper was just suspended after getting kicked out of practice by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

Simmons will miss the team's first game of the season Wednesday night against the Pelicans.

As we previously reported, 25-year-old Simmons unexpectedly showed up to the Sixers' arena last week, after an off-season filled with trade demands.

But, if you thought everything was cool in Philly ... think again.

Simmons practiced with the team on Monday, but looked miserable -- playing with his phone in his pocket, and walking away while his teammates huddled.

According to Woj, Rivers tossed Simmons out of practice this morning ... and the team slapped him with a 1-game suspension for "detrimental conduct."

Doc met with the media after practice and said, “I thought [Simmons] was a distraction today. I told him, 'You should leave Ben.'”

When asked why he was allowing Simmons to be with the rest of the team, Rivers said it's because he's ultimately a good player who can help the Sixers win games.

“At this point I don’t care about that man”



Joel Embiid is OVER Ben Simmons @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/IDEtaYVXcL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 19, 2021 @barstoolsports

Doc may be in a mood to make things work ... but it's clear Joel Embiid, the teams best player, isn't feelin' Simmons right now.

After practice, Embiid told reporters ... “At this point I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants.”

Simmons -- a 3x All-Star -- had an awful postseason last year ... clearly hesitant to shoot the ball, and missing a ton of free throws.