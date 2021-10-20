'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Hospitalized, Needs Emergency Surgery

WWE legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan is hospitalized, and needs emergency surgery, his wife announced on Wednesday.

Hacksaw's wife, Debra Duggan, announced the troubling news on social media, writing "Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you"

Some of the biggest wrestlers in the world have shown love for Hacksaw. Hulk Hogan, Jim's longtime buddy, wrote "Love you my brother, praying for only perfect health HH"

FYI, Duggan was one of the biggest wrestling stars of his era ... and actually won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by "The Million Dollar Man," Ted DiBiase, in 2011.

67-year-old Duggan has battled health issues over the last few years. Back in 2018, Jim was hospitalized in the ICU after his heart went into atrial fibrillation (aFib), which is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, strokes, and other serious heart issues.

At the time, Jim told us he feared he was going to die ... expressing incredible gratitude for the doctors who saved his life.

"My main concern, I have 2 daughters and my wife, I just wanted to survive it. Thankfully, it looks like I'll be able to," Duggan said in 2018.

Play video content 2018 TMZSports.com

Now, Duggan -- whose medical condition is unknown -- is back in the hospital, awaiting surgery.