Paris Hilton Says She's Proud to Be Voice for Troubled Teens

Paris Hilton Proud to Be Voice for Troubled Teens ... Continues Fight on Capitol Hill

10/21/2021 1:44 PM PT
FOCUSED ON THE KIDS
Paris Hilton is bringing her crusade against abuse at troubled teen camps to Capitol Hill and she says she's proud to be fighting on behalf of alleged victims like herself.

We got Paris heading into the Capitol and asked her about the feedback she's getting from her campaign to get laws on the books banning mistreatment at youth facilities.

Paris says the response has been amazing and she's honored to be the poster child for change in this area. She's also confident better days are ahead.

Paris, who recently helped get a law passed protecting teens in Utah, sat down with federal lawmakers Thursday, including Sen. Mitt Romney.

Seems Paris is making some inroads ... Romney says he's grateful to see Paris advocating on the federal level after getting things done back in Utah.

2/8/21
WE MUST TAKE ACTION
As we reported ... Paris says she endured years of abuse when she was a teen attending boarding school in Utah, and she got emotional earlier this year while laying out her case for reforms.

Paris is clearly all-in on this fight, but she also had an update on a more pleasant challenge on her plate -- getting her wedding planning done.

