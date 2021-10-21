Paris Hilton Says She's Proud to Be Voice for Troubled Teens
10/21/2021 1:44 PM PT
Paris Hilton is bringing her crusade against abuse at troubled teen camps to Capitol Hill and she says she's proud to be fighting on behalf of alleged victims like herself.
We got Paris heading into the Capitol and asked her about the feedback she's getting from her campaign to get laws on the books banning mistreatment at youth facilities.
Paris says the response has been amazing and she's honored to be the poster child for change in this area. She's also confident better days are ahead.
.@ParisHilton has made substantial efforts on reforming Utah’s residential treatment centers for troubled teens—I’m grateful she’s now advocating at the federal level. pic.twitter.com/pP9t7kUlWd— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 21, 2021 @SenatorRomney
Paris, who recently helped get a law passed protecting teens in Utah, sat down with federal lawmakers Thursday, including Sen. Mitt Romney.
Seems Paris is making some inroads ... Romney says he's grateful to see Paris advocating on the federal level after getting things done back in Utah.
As we reported ... Paris says she endured years of abuse when she was a teen attending boarding school in Utah, and she got emotional earlier this year while laying out her case for reforms.
Paris is clearly all-in on this fight, but she also had an update on a more pleasant challenge on her plate -- getting her wedding planning done.