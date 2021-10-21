Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party, Fully Lit Old School Playas Ball

Snoop Dogg celebrating old school music and style is nothing new, but Snoop doing that for his 50th birthday is -- and everything about his party was true to the game ... including his badass surprise gift.

Snoop, decked out in a tuxedo, top hat and fur coat -- led the fashion parade for the bash at his Inglewood compound. Guests like Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly and T.I. were rocking their own styles that screamed old school playas ball.

The man himself was over the moon about the gift his family delivered to the party -- a fully restored 1955 Chevy Impala.

Snoop was grinning from ear-to-ear when he slid behind the wheel of the new copper whip with matching interior.

Inside the party, with more than 300 of his closest friends, Snoop got on the mic for a little bit ... but mostly got to enjoy comedic and musical performances from other people.

Play video content TMZ.com

Not all of Snoop's pals could make it to the party -- Martha Stewart posted a 50th birthday message for her partner in pot culture ... and it was fully lit. Complete with a shoutout to Bic lighters. Naturally.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

BTW, even before last night's event -- which kept rockin' to the early morn -- Snoop had treated himself to another sweet ride.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.