Kentucky Hoop Star TyTy Washington Signs NIL Deal With Porsche

The new NIL rules have college athletes livin' the luxurious life ... 'cause Kentucky hoops star TyTy Washington just locked a deal with Porsche!!

The 5-star recruit and #4 guard out of the 2021 class announced the partnership on Wednesday ... posting IG photos from the Louisville Porsche dealership.

"Proud to announce my NIL deal with @porschelouisville and @frank_eaves," the 18-year-old said.

You can see the 6'3" baller in a pearly-white Porsche Cayenne SUV -- which has a price tag for over $80k!!

Players across the NCAA are benefiting off this new "name, image and likeness" rule that was announced in June ... with Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers, Alabama QB Bryce Young and TCU hoops guard Hercy Miller -- Master P's son -- each inking deals worth more than $1 million.

The new policy works for high school ballers, too -- 17-year-old Mikey Williams signed a contract in July worth millions.