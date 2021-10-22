A.J. Brown Pondering Chipotle Deal Despite Food Poisoning ... I Won't Eat It Though!!!

Play video content Tennessee Titans

NFL star A.J. Brown says there might be some good to come out of his food poisoning disaster ... telling reporters Friday he could land a deal with Chipotle over it all.

The Tennessee Titans receiver revealed Chipotle has reached out to him after he claimed that some bad food from the restaurant gave him serious issues prior to, during and after his game against the Bills on Monday night.

And, in their talks, Brown said there has been some initial discussion with the company about "possibly doing something with me."

Brown -- despite saying he felt like hell over the food -- seemed interested in signing on ... though he made it clear there's no way he'll do a deal that requires him to consume the product again.

"I don't know," he said of the potential pact. "I'm not eating it, though. No, sir!"

Brown did say Chipotle was trying to remedy the situation, asking him which location he ate at so they could presumably fix any future issues.

Deal or no deal ... Brown reiterated he'll never eat ANY type of fast food again following the whole ordeal, saying, "The way I was feeling guys, I'm telling you, no fast food for me."

What's interesting ... Brown actually had his best game of the year while dealing with the illness, going off for 7 catches and 91 yards against Buffalo.