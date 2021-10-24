Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday with Halloween-Themed Party

Drake's birthday comes just before Halloween, so he combined the 2 Saturday night for a big Hollywood bash!!!

The party went down on a gigantic sound stage at Goya Studios, and all sorts of folks showed up in costume. Now 35-year-old Drake dressed up as a cowboy ... complete with a leather fringe jacket and the obligatory cowboy hat.

As for who showed up ... Offset, Jack Harlow, Larsa Pippen, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Sabbat, Future, 24kGoldn and many more of his famous pals.

Oh, and of course ... Drake's dad, Dennis Graham.

Drake was joyful as his friends and fam belted out "Happy Birthday" at the Chico Amante-themed bash. FYI ... the translation of Chico Amante is lover boy. A nod to his latest album, "Certified Lover Boy"

