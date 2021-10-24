Metallica Front Man James Hetfield Sells Land in Arizona For $1.2 Million

Metallica front man James Hetfield just cashed out on some land he owned down in Arizona ... and he's pocketing six figures from the transaction.

According to new legal docs ... James sold the 20 acres of vacant land he owned in Pima County for $1.2 million.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, say James struck a deal with the Rosemont Copper Company ... and the corporation is paying the rocker in straight cash. Cha-ching!!!

James first bought the sprawling plot of land, which is near the United States border with Mexico, in 1998.

James has been an involved member in the community ... the Metallica Scholars Initiative recently donated $100k to Pima Community College.

We reached out to reps for James ... so far, no word back.