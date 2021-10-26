LeBron James Freaks Out Over Iman Shumpert's Perfect Score on 'DWTS'

Iman Shumpert not only wowed the judges on "Dancing With The Stars" on Monday, he also impressed his good friend LeBron James ... who went crazy after his ex-teammate got a perfect score!!

Shump and partner Daniella Karagach had an incredible routine based on the Jordan Peele flick "Us" for the 'DWTS' horror-themed show ... dancing to the eerie "I Got 5 On It" remix.

Iman used his athleticism throughout the dance ... and even had DK standing on his shoulders -- mind you, he's 6'5"!!

omg iman shumpert just got a 40/40 on dancing with the stars. he's incredible. pic.twitter.com/iA8uu8Wrda — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 26, 2021 @its_whitney

The dynamic duo got 10s across the board -- and Derek Hough even wanted to give them an 11 score, saying, "That was something people are going to watch over and over and over."

King James made sure to check out Iman's performance ... and needless to say, the dude was ecstatic over the perfect score.

"Man my G Iman Shumpert in his f'n bag!!!!!!" James said on social media.

"LFG. Don't even try to front, just respect the conglomerate!"

Dwyane Wade also caught the act, saying, "Stop playing with this man Iman Shumpert."

It seems to come natural for Iman -- remember, his wife Teyana Taylor told us last month he'd always be at her rehearsals ... so he's clearly learned a thing or two along the way.