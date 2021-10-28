High School Basketball Phenom Mikey Williams Signs Deal With Puma

Can you imagine being the youngest athlete ever to sign with Puma??

Just ask 17-year-old basketball prodigy Mikey Williams about it … ‘cause the five-star recruit just inked a historic multi-year deal with the athletic brand!!

Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but the agreement makes Williams the youngest athlete to sign with Puma Hoops ... joining an already star-studded roster featuring LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Breanna Stewart and RJ Barrett, and Katie Lou Samuelson.

"Mikey joining our Puma family is exciting news for our brand," Puma global brand director Adam Petrick said in a statement.

"His talent on the court and his ability to connect with young athletes and fans alike, will help drive hoops culture forward and inspire the next generation of athletes. He has a bright future ahead of him and we are proud to be a part of his journey."

Puma will be getting more than just a basketball sensation ... 'cause the rising star is also a social media force with more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

The 6'2" guard will be rocking various Puma styles, including the Court Rider Line … and will be featured in an upcoming “Not Yet Rated” marketing promotion, 'cause "his ceiling hasn't yet been determined" the company explained.

Williams spoke about the historic deal ... saying, "I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey."

"Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about."

It'll be interesting to see what happens if Williams decides to take his talents to a college program that is NOT sponsored by Puma ... 'cause those deals normally force every player to rock the same brand.