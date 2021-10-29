Jake Paul Savagely Roasts Gigi Hadid ... Over Zayn Malik Drama

Jake Paul's proving revenge really is a dish best served cold ... 'cause after almost 2 years, he's finally responding to Gigi Hadid, brutally clapping back over the drama surrounding Zayn Malik and her family.

"Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face," Paul Tweeted on Friday.

Let's explain.

Jake's beef with the model started back at the Wilder vs. Fury II fight in 2020, when the YouTuber claimed the singer told him to "f*** off" for no reason, saying he almost had to "clap up" Malik.

Gigi defended her man at the time, writing, "Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed"

While the feud seemed long over, Paul reignited the beef after Zayn recently got in a blowout fight with Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid ... who claimed the father of her granddaughter pushed her into a dresser.

We broke the story ... Malik pled no contest to 4 charges he criminally harassed Yolanda and a security guard. He must take an anger management class and domestic violence program ... and he was also given 360 days of probation.

Zayn denies getting physical with Yolanda.

Jake obviously saw the situation as a perfect opportunity to troll the hell out of Malik and Hadid ... using her own words against her.

Logan Paul even weighed in, clowning his bro with a simple Tweet.