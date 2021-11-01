Alessandra Ambrosio Warns Trick or Treaters To 'F*** Off'

Alessandra Ambrosio apparently has an issue with trick or treaters showing up at her house -- because she literally told them to "f*** off."

Ya gotta see the signs the retired Victoria's Secret supermodel posted by her front door on Halloween -- one reads, "No Trick-Or-Treat Sorry :( " ... and the other drives the point home further, saying "AKA F*** OFF :) "

The handwritten notes are taped right next to the doorbell ... so ya couldn't miss it, and Alessandra's even standing guard outside, pointing trick or treaters in another direction.

It's unclear what Alessandra's beef is with candy-seeking kids, because she's not against Halloween or trick or treating at other folks' homes -- she and her man, Richard Lee, dressed up the family in "Squid Game" costumes and took her son door-to-door asking for candy.