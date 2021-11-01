Ravens LB Malik Harrison Shot In Cleveland, Non-Life-Threatening

Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison caught a stray bullet in the calf while at a gathering in Cleveland during the teams bye week, Baltimore announced on Monday, saying fortunately the injuries are not life-threatening.

Harrison, 23, was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2020. Malik has played in all 7 of the Ravens games this seasons, racking up 44 combined tackles.

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the Ravens said in a statement.

"Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

It's unclear what kind of event 6'3", 247 lb. Harrison attended ... or who was the intended target of the shooting.

Harrison -- who was First Team All-Big Ten at Ohio State in 2019 -- has played in 23 games throughout his 2-year professional career ... compiling 66 total tackles.

The first place Ravens are set to take on the Vikings in Baltimore this Sunday. It's unclear how much time Harrison will miss.