Handball Federation Allowing Shorts For Women After Bikini Bottoms Outrage

Huge win for female handball teams across the world -- players will no longer have to wear bikini bottoms for uniforms ... as the International Federation just reversed its sexist rule that sparked outrage.

Remember, the European Handball Federation made headlines back in July for fining each player 150 euros (almost $177 in USD) for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms ... which was considered a uniform violation.

The garment switch was a protest by female players to highlight the unfairness that men wear long shorts while women have to wear tiny bikini bottoms.

Even singer Pink was pissed about the controversy and offered to pay the players' fines.

No one will have to empty their wallets anymore ... 'cause the federation reversed the dress code and is now allowing women to wear shorts.

In the updated International Handball Federation rulebook -- women "must wear short tight pants with a close fit that are in accordance with the graphics."

The previous rule was to wear bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg" ... and if you didn't, you would be fined or disqualified.

The new ruling will go into effect in January 2022.

Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio told NBC News on Monday that this reversal is a big step toward gender equality in handball.

"I think it’s good for the game," Lio said, "but first of all, it’s good for the women, and it’s good for how we treat each other in sports."