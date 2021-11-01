Injured Jameis Winston Dances On Crutches To Celebrate Saints Win
Jameis Winston Injured QB Dances On Crutches ... To Celebrate Saints W
11/1/2021 6:06 AM PT
Jameis Winston could potentially be out for the season with an injury, but that didn't stop the QB from dancing his ass off with his crutches to celebrate a huge Saints win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers!!
Jameis went down with a possible ACL and MCL injury in the second quarter of New Orleans' matchup with Tampa Bay on Sunday ... after getting hit by TB linebacker Devin White.
A look at the Jameis Winston injury…— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 31, 2021 @Michael_Fabiano
pic.twitter.com/5UmtLCMQlW
While an emotional Sean Payton said Winston's injury could be "significant" -- and reports claiming it could be season-ending -- ya wouldn't be able to tell by Jameis' spirits in the locker room after the game ... 'cause the dude was dancing up a storm!!
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Instagram Live session caught the whole celebration after the 36-27 victory ... with all the players dancing as Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" blares in the background.
The injury is a huge bummer for Winston and the Saints -- he had been playing well with 14 touchdowns, just 3 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 102.8 -- but the dude's focus was clearly on the team's effort after the game.
Trevor Siemian was able to come in and secure the win for NOLA ... and hey, if you can beat the defending champs, the season might not be lost.