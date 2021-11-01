Injured Jameis Winston Dances On Crutches To Celebrate Saints Win

Play video content @ceedy.duce / Instagram

Jameis Winston could potentially be out for the season with an injury, but that didn't stop the QB from dancing his ass off with his crutches to celebrate a huge Saints win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers!!

Jameis went down with a possible ACL and MCL injury in the second quarter of New Orleans' matchup with Tampa Bay on Sunday ... after getting hit by TB linebacker Devin White.

A look at the Jameis Winston injury…



pic.twitter.com/5UmtLCMQlW — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 31, 2021 @Michael_Fabiano

While an emotional Sean Payton said Winston's injury could be "significant" -- and reports claiming it could be season-ending -- ya wouldn't be able to tell by Jameis' spirits in the locker room after the game ... 'cause the dude was dancing up a storm!!

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Instagram Live session caught the whole celebration after the 36-27 victory ... with all the players dancing as Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" blares in the background.

Play video content New Orleans Saints

The injury is a huge bummer for Winston and the Saints -- he had been playing well with 14 touchdowns, just 3 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 102.8 -- but the dude's focus was clearly on the team's effort after the game.