Master P Says Zaire Wade Is Taking Advantage Of G League Spot, Working Hard!

Master P has a message for the haters who think Dwyane Wade got his son, Zaire, a spot in the G League ... telling TMZ Sports, "Life ain't fair."

As we previously reported, the former Sierra Canyon standout joined the Salt Lake City Stars earlier this month ... which just so happens to be the affiliate for the Utah Jazz, of which D-Wade is part owner.

We spoke with MP about Zaire's opportunity while at LAX this week ... and he brings the truth.

"When you look at it, it's a blessing," P said. "His dad knows the business. He played in the game."

P says Zaire is working with some top-notch trainers and busting his ass every day ... and thinks Wade can really "change the game" if he continues to put in serious effort.

MP -- who suited up for two NBA teams back in the day -- knows a thing or two about raising an athlete ... his son, Hercy, is a hoops star at an HBCU and he thinks his team can make the tournament if his son keeps it up.

"You know what, he's working hard," Master said. "He just played last night. He had a great game. They won."

"That's what life is about. Just getting better and better."

As for Wade, P also went on to rave about how bright the future is for him in the G League ... but is Zaire "finessing" the system?!? He disagrees.

"He taking advantage of an opportunity. He knows he wants to be a pro player."