Klay Thompson's Ex-Teammate Goes To Bat For Star, He Deserved NBA 75 Spot!

Klay Thompson has every right to complain about his NBA Top 75 team snub ... so says his former teammate Festus Ezeli, who tells TMZ Sports he can't believe the Warriors star didn't make the cut.

"Klay's one of the best of all-time," the ex-Golden State center said ... "He's one of the greatest of all-time. Of course [he deserved to be on the list]. He's the best shooter!"

If you missed it ... in honor of the league's 75th anniversary, former players, coaches and other hoop experts created a list of what they believed were the best 75 players ever.

The list featured the obvious names -- LeBron James, Michael Jordan, etc. -- but it was notably missing Klay's.

Thompson eventually flipped out over it after not seeing his name -- calling it a "stupid ass list" and saying it was all disrespectful.

Ezeli, though, said it could actually end up being a blessing in disguise for the Warriors guard ... saying he'll no doubt use it as fuel when he returns from his Achilles injury.