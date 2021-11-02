Dana White Says He's 100% Down To Make Khamzat vs. Nate Diaz Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be coming to an Octagon near you very soon ... 'cause Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's down to make the fight, and plans to talk to the Stockton fighter.

After 27-year-old Chimaev put on another DOMINATING performance, toying with, and then submitting Jingliang Li in the first round at UFC 267, "Borz" called out Nate, saying, “Let’s see who is the real gangster,”

We talked to White Monday afternoon and asked him if the UFC was interested in hashing out a deal for the mega-fight.

"100%," White says ... "We're gonna talk to Nate about it."

36-year-old Diaz -- one of the UFC's biggest stars -- last fought in June ... losing in a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Despite taking the L, Nate nearly stopped the top 5 contender in the 5th round, before running out of time.

As far as the undefeated Chimaev (10-0), he's been nothing short of incredible in his 4 fights in the UFC.

"This guy is like nothing anybody has ever seen. When you think about it he's got more UFC wins than he's been hit inside the Octagon. Insane!"

We also talked to Dana about some of the other standouts from 267 ... including Islam Makhachev (who's next?) and Petr Yan (can any bantamweight beat him?).