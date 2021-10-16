Nate Diaz Says He Wants To Throw First Pitch At A Giants Game, Better Than Conor!
10/16/2021 12:10 AM PT
S.F. fans might be hurting right now, but there's something to look forward to for next season ... 'cause UFC star Nate Diaz says he wants to throw out the first pitch at a Giants game -- and put Conor McGregor's toss to shame!!
Of course, Diaz's nemesis had one of the worst ceremonial first pitches EVER back in September ... chucking the ball wide right of the plate, but claiming it was actually great.
Conor McGregor throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game 😅 @BRWalkoff— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021 @BleacherReport
(via @PitchingNinja)pic.twitter.com/6HM0eQJwRf
So, when we spoke with the 36-year-old at the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight last weekend -- before the Giants' heartbreaking exit from the postseason -- we asked if he was gonna try to get the same honor at Oracle Park.
Diaz disses McGregor with his response -- saying if he does get the opportunity, he's gonna hit the target!!
When we asked if his pitch will be better than Conor's, Diaz made it clear he'd look like Logan Webb out there on the mound.
We know it doesn't help ease the pain right now, Giants fans ... but it's the best we could do.