Fired Amazon Driver Says Woman From Back of Van is 'Close Friend'

The Amazon driver who lost his job after a video of a woman slipping out the backdoor of his delivery truck went viral says the mystery girl is someone close to him ... like very close.

Tywan George is the Amazon driver in the video and he tells TMZ he knows the woman intimately and insists he was just doing his job when she was inside the van ... namely, delivering packages ... if you catch his drift.

Tywan says he knew he was going to be in big trouble when the video went viral because he knows how the Jeff Bezos company operates.

The video led to tons of racy speculation about what exactly the two of them were getting into back there ... and Tywan's account is dripping with sexual innuendo.

Tywan is being coy but it's fairly easy to figure out what he's getting at here ... and he says he did what any other man in America would do in a similar situation.