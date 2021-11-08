Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off Championship Ring Before White House Visit

Play video content TMZSports.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the nation's capital to visit with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday ... and naturally, the MVP's got his championship ring with him!!

The 2021 champs will become the first NBA team to visit 1600 Penn since Barack Obama hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 ... with the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers passing on the opportunity.

Of course, the Warriors and Raps both publicly shut down visiting Donald Trump, while the Lakers didn't visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giannis and Co. look ready for a day of fun with Biden ... with the team smiling and enjoying themselves before making their way to the White House in a matter of minutes.

Giannis even showed off his big ring to our camera guy ... and you can tell he's still loving the new bling.

Biden hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year ... and it was Tom Brady who ran away with the silly jokes that time around.