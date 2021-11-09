Aaron Rodgers On COVID Stance Backlash, 'I'm An Athlete, Not An Activist'

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers made it clear Tuesday he's ready to turn the page following his controversial COVID vaccine comments last week ... saying, "I'm an athlete, not an activist."

Just four days after the Green Bay Packers star made waves with his 46-minute, vax rant on "The Pat McAfee Show" ... he rejoined the former NFL player to try to clear some things up.

Rodgers began his interview by offering a bit of an apology ... telling McAfee, "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility."

Rodgers then appeared to distance himself from being any sort of poster boy for the unvaccinated -- saying his research led him to do what he believes is right for himself, not necessarily for the masses.

"I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily," Rodgers said. "But I respect everybody's opinions."

Rodgers added that he's ready to move on to focusing solely on quarterbacking and not global health -- telling McAfee there's a chance he'll be under center for the Packers vs. the Seahawks on Sunday.

As we previously reported, Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday -- and admitted to McAfee on Friday that he was not vaccinated.

Aaron claimed he was allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna shots -- and just straight up didn't want to take the Johnson & Johnson version.

Rodgers ended up missing the Packers' game against the Chiefs over it all -- but said Tuesday he's "feeling better."

As for Rogan, the podcaster praised Rodgers on his own show this week ... saying, "he’s a smart f***ing dude."