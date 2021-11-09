Jon Stewart Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vax Drama During Stand-Up Routine

The blitz on Aaron Rodgers is in full force -- Jon Stewart is now railing the superstar quarterback over his COVID-19 vaccine stance ... roasting him in his stand-up gig on Monday.

"There is good news on the pandemic," the former 'Daily Show' host said at the Stand Up for Heroes event in NYC. "I was talking to my Dr. Aaron -- Rodgers, and it looks good. It’s almost over."

"He read something in a bathroom," Stewart added, according to Page Six. "I don’t remember what it was. How the f*** does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection? Prevention and protection!!"

Stewart also made cracks about Rodgers' new long hairstyle -- which, for what it's worth, was for his John Wick costume for Halloween -- but the main theme was clearly about his vax stance.

"Let’s say you’re a vulnerable person so you get five big -- they’re not even like human -- they’re like antibodies, like fire," Stewart said. "And then you stand behind them, and then one of them just says, 'I believe in freedom. So, go ahead.'"

"I don’t know, but I don’t like any of this s*** because I’m old."

The Stewart diss piles onto what Howard Stern said Monday morning ... when he ripped the QB's comments and said he'd kick him out of the NFL if he could.