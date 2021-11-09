Kanye West Invites Drake To Perform With Him at Free Larry Hoover Concert

Play video content

Kanye West is looking to bury the hatchet with Drake -- inviting him to perform on stage with him in the name of freeing a famous Chicago gangster ... all at the behest of one J Prince.

Ye took to social media late Monday night with a video message for Drizzy -- basically, the guy's extending an olive branch ... and it sounds like this might be the doing of Prince, the Rap-A-Lot Records honcho, because he was standing right next to Mr. West during the plea for peace.

You see Kanye reading a statement, saying he wants to address the back and forth between himself and Drake and put it to rest by coming together for a December 7 benefit concert in honor of Larry Hoover, to be held in Los Angeles.

If you're not familiar, Hoover is the former head of a major gang in Chicago, the Gangster Disciples, who was convicted for a murder way back in the '70s, and was sentenced to 6 life sentences. Many feel he has done more than enough time for his crime -- and folks like Kanye, J Prince and seemingly Drake have been lobbying for his release.

Kanye addressed Hoover's situation on his latest album, 'DONDA,' and now ... it would appear J Prince is orchestrating a cease-fire between Ye and Drake (again).

You might recall ... JP brokered something similar between the 2 rap giants a few years ago when their beef was an all-time high, and when Pusha T was smack dab in the middle of it -- exposing the fact Drake had fathered a son he hadn't made public.