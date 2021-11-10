Larry Hoover Jr. Wants Drake to End Feud with Kanye West for His Dad

Play video content TMZ.com

Larry Hoover Jr. is trying to broker peace between Kanye West and Drake ... asking Drake to lower the temperature in their ongoing feud, and join forces in the name of freeing his infamous father.

LHJ, the son of the famous Chicago gangster, tells TMZ ... Drake has the power to help free Larry Hoover, IF he checks his ego and accepts Kanye's proposed peace offering -- a benefit concert starring both rap superstars.

As you know ... Kanye's been fighting to free Hoover, the former head of a major gang in Chicago who was convicted of murder back in the 1970s and sentenced to 6 life sentences. In a video, seemingly orchestrated by James Prince, Ye's already asked Drake to join him for the upcoming Free Larry Hoover Concert ... planned for Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Larry Jr. says he and his mother, Winndye, already met Drake at J. Prince's place in Texas a few months ago ... which is why he thinks it makes sense for them to put aside their differences and work together.

While Hoover was convicted of murder, lots of folks believe he has done more than enough hard time for his crime ... and Larry Jr. says his dad qualifies to be freed.