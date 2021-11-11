Drake, J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr. Meeting Was Before Kanye's Concert Plea
Drake Did Meet J. Prince, Larry Hoover Jr. ... But Before Ye's Plea
11/11/2021 7:24 AM PT
There's a full-court press on for Drake and Kanye West to make peace, and a key player in the negotiations is raising fans' hopes with an interesting photo ... but TMZ's learned it's not exactly what it seems.
As you know, Ye made a video plea this week -- with Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince by his side -- for Drake to join him on stage for a concert to support freeing Larry Hoover. Drake's yet to respond, but Wednesday night Larry Hoover Jr. posted pics of himself meeting with Drizzy and J. Prince.
You get why folks would think Drake's moving closer to accepting Ye's offer -- and maybe he is -- but the photos aren't evidence of that. That's because LH Jr.'s camp tells TMZ they were taken a couple of months ago.
During the meeting, we're told they did talk to Drake about supporting the movement to get Larry Hoover released from prison ... but it was long before Ye extended his offer for unity.
ICYMI, Ye's plan is for Drizzy and himself to squash their longstanding feud and come together onstage in L.A. for a December 7 benefit concert in Hoover's honor.
If you're unfamiliar ... Hoover is the former head of a major gang in Chicago, the Gangster Disciples, who was convicted for a murder back in the '70s, and sentenced to 6 life sentences. Many feel he's done more than enough time for his crime, and have been lobbying for his release.
Hoover Jr. doubled down on Ye's video while speaking to TMZ this week ... imploring Drake to do the concert.
Like we said, it's a full-court press to get him on board -- but so far, at least, Drake's been silent on the matter. Of course, he's most likely still reeling from the events at Astroworld, where he performed with Travis Scott -- and he's been named as a defendant in at least one of the lawsuits filed after the 8 deaths and hundreds of injuries.