Kanye West Meets With Drake in Toronto, Squashes Beef

Kanye West and Drake have officially buried the hatchet ... because they're hanging out together in Drake's hometown.

Ye just posted a pic on social media showing him standing next to Drizzy ... with Rap-A-Lot Records honcho J Prince, making it a group photo.

There were rumors Tuesday that Drake and Kanye squashed their beef Monday night in Toronto ... and Yeezy is eliminating all doubt with his post.

Play video content @champagnepapi / Instagram

Not long after Kanye posted, Drake shared a video of him and Ye together ... tagging their location in Toronto. It appears they were buddy-buddy while listening to Dave Chappelle rock the mic.

In the video, Drake's got his arm around Kanye ... and it sounds like the peace talk went down at Drake's crib, based on Dave's comments.

Play video content

As we reported ... there's been a full-court press from Ye and Prince to end the beef with Champagne Papi, with Kanye recently inviting Drake to perform with him at an upcoming benefit concert for famous Chicago gangster Larry Hoover.

It's unclear if Drake is going to take Kanye and Prince up on the offer ... the concert is scheduled for December in Los Angeles ... but the fact they're spending time together is huge.