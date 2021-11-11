UFC's Marlon Vera Says He 'Can Beat Any-F***ing-Body,' Including Petr Yan

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC fighter Marlon "Chito" Vera isn't mincing his words, telling TMZ Sports he can "beat any-f***ing-body" ... and that very much includes interim champ, Petr Yan.

28-year-old Vera is coming off a 3rd round knockout win over UFC great Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Chito is ranked 11th in the bantamweight division.

Speaking of the rankings ... Vera has big beef with his place on the list. He beat the #8 fighter, but only jumped up 2 spots.

"Whoever makes the rankings are a bunch of morons. They don't know s***. They're just as bad as the judges," Marlon tells us.

All the way at the top of those rankings are champ Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Yan.

28-year-old Yan beat contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 ... and looked all but unbeatable.

But, Chito says he's absolutely certain he can beat the 16-2 fighter (and 1 of those losses is a DQ loss to Aljo for an illegal knee).

"We both walk people down. We both go forward. We both throw heat, and we both have a pretty good gas tank," Chito said of how he matches up against Petr.

He continued ... "If the UFC gives me that opportunity, I'm gonna come in hard. I'm gonna come ready. And I will say what I always say, I don't come in there just to barely win. I come in there to finish because I know I can do that. I would love to get that fight."

We asked ... can you beat Yan?

"100%. I don't have to fake any quote or anything, I know 100% I can beat him. I can beat any-f***ing-body."

Yan and Sterling will all but certainly fight sometime over the next few months to unify the belts ... and Vera will need at least another dub (he wants someone top 5) before he's in the title picture.