Michael Chandler Gets Face Fixed After Epic Gaethje Fight, 22 Stitches

Wonder what a face looks like after getting punched 86 times by Justin Gaethje?! Look no further ... 'cause TMZ Sports has obtained video and photos of UFC badass Michael Chandler after his epic scrap with JG.

Chandler tells us he received 4 stitches inside his lip, 12 stitches above his right eye, and 6 stitches above his left eye ... for a grand total of 22, done by a doc at an NYC hospital.

If you missed the fight (what were you thinking?) ... it was absolutely insane. 32-year-old Gaethje -- the #1 ranked lightweight contender -- went at it for 25 straight minutes with 35-year-old Chandler, the #4 ranked 155 pounder.

Justin won the fight by unanimous decision ... but it was the fans who truly won -- 'cause both guys were beat the hell up.

Gaethje landed 116 total significant strikes ... while Chandler pieced up JG with 103 significant strikes.

Michael and Justin were both transported to the hospital after the UFC 268 fight.