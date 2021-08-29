Michael Chandler Says Woodley Will Beat Paul, Take Him To Place He's Never Been

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyron Woodley is going to lose to Jake Paul -- IF you listen to the oddsmakers -- who are DEAD WRONG, according to UFC star Michael Chandler, who tells TMZ Sports his college wrestling teammate is going to drag the YouTube star to a place he's never been.

We spoke to 35-year-old Chandler about tonight's Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight ... and asked him for his prediction.

"I believe Tyron wins the fight. I believe Tyron takes Jake Paul to a place where he's never been before. Where he's never been in his past amateur-level sports accomplishments. Tyron Woodley is one of the best fighters in the world. Multiple time world champion."

Full disclosure, Michael and Tyron are tight. They wrestled together at the University of Missouri ... where Woodley was like a big brother to the younger Chandler.

For what it's worth, Vegas has 24-year-old Paul (3-0) as a favorite over the 39-year-old future UFC Hall of Famer.

In order to win $100, you'd have to risk roughly $195. If you bet on Tyron, you put up $100 to win around $150 -- depending on the sportsbook.

Of course, the lead-up to the boxing match has been a mix of fun with some trash talk. That is until a media event this week when someone in Jake's crew apparently said something sideways to Tyron's mom, Deborah.

Since then ... no more playing games for the fighters.

But, the long wait is almost over ... and the men get to finally put hands on each other on Sunday.

And, if somehow, someway Woodley doesn't win the fight ... Chandler -- who is also close with Ben Askren (who was KO'd by JP) -- is ready to step up and rep for Missouri.