Jake Paul Threatens To 'Eat' Tyron Woodley During Boxing Match

Interesting conversation with Jake Paul ... who did his best to channel Mike Tyson when talking to TMZ Sports, threatening to eat Tyron Woodley when they fight this Sunday.

"I might eat this man. I might eat this man on television."

Yes ... serious shades of Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

Lucky us, there's more ... 24-year-old Paul sent a message to the 39-year-old future UFC Hall of Famer.

"Hey Tyron, hope you're not afraid of hippo tigers, because I'm a hippo tiger and you just pissed me off. And, when a hippo tiger is pissed off, he does crazy s**t."

It's reminiscent of Iron Mike's epic tirade in 2000 ... when Tyson, talking about Lewis, uttered the now-infamous phrase ... "I want your heart. I want to eat his children."

Play video content SHOWTIME

We also talked to Jake about the verbal altercation between his squad and Woodley's mom, Deborah ... and The Problem Child told us there's plenty of blame to go around.

Bottom line -- Paul and Tyson finally get to put hands on each other this Sunday ... when they square off on Showtime PPV.